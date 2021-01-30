Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 48,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,507. The company has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

