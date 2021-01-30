BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563 in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

