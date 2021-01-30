Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.91.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,288.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,774 over the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.