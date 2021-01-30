Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

