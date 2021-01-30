botXcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $377.87 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $377.87 million and approximately $89,320.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.00895939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.94 or 0.04278945 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

