Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Up 12%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s stock price rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 11,634,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,994,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

BORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.19.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

