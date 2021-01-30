BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Down 5.5%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.41. Approximately 3,088,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,918,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.
BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.
In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 63,733 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 58,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 602.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 180,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 154,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
