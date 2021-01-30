BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Down 5.5%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.41. Approximately 3,088,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,918,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 63,733 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 58,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 602.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 180,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 154,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

