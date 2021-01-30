Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

