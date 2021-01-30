Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at CIBC

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

