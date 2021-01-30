Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $6.60. Bonso Electronics International shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 2,106 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41.

About Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

