Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in January

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BDNNY stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $77.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

BDNNY has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

