Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in January

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BDNNY stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $77.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.
Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.