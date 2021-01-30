BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $88.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

