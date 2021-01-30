Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

WIFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 10.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 54,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 23,233 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 206,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 20.9% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 485,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $513.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

