Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CNB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $354.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CNB Financial by 120.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CNB Financial by 427.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

