Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

BYPLF stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Friday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

