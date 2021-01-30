Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.27

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.27 and traded as high as $35.97. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 85,385 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.78.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.17.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.