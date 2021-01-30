BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:DCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 37,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
