BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:DCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 37,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 256,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 81,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

