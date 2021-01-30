BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 54.0% in January

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,380. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNPQY shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.