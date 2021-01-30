BMO Capital Markets Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to $21.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RLLMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Real Matters presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of RLLMF opened at $13.14 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

