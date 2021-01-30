BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $154.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

