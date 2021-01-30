BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.40

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 93814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

