Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $248.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.