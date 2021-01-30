Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) Shares Up 50%

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR)’s stock price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 114,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 311,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.