Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $352.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

