BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

MFL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 34,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.