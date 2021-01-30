BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 47.7% in January

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

