BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 47.7% in January

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.82.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
