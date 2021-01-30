BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Cut by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 3.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock stock traded down $18.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $701.26. The stock had a trading volume of 801,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,324. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

