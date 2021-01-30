BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Down 10.6%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s share price dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 5,366,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,912,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,921 shares of company stock worth $4,792,270. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

