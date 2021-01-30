BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Down 10.6%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s share price dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 5,366,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,912,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.
BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.
In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,921 shares of company stock worth $4,792,270. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
