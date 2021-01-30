BitTube Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37,303.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $37,303.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00412635 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 197.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

