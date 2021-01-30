BitDegree Price Tops $0.0008 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BitDegree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDegree has a market cap of $317,546.30 and approximately $85.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitDegree

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

