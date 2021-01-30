BitCoal Reaches Market Cap of $7,566.15 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $7,566.15 and $10.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00408679 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

