Bitball Treasure (BTRS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $825,994.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $127.55 or 0.00373851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $57.40 million and approximately $825,994.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00079673 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000934 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015967 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00038598 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000201 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

