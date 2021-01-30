BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 129.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $484,747.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,473.72 or 1.00084187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00022784 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

