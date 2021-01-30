Bird.Money Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money token can currently be bought for approximately $134.78 or 0.00394618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bird.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00910699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.33 or 0.04436575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018439 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027920 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,170 tokens. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

Bird.Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bird.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bird.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.