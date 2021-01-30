Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 227,024 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,489,000 after acquiring an additional 113,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40.

