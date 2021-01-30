Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Duke Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 176,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.00 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

