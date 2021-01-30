Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VXUS opened at $60.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.