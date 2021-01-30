Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,778.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1,641.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.