Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $189,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Argus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

