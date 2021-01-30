Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $145.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.74.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

