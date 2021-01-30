Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.1% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.94. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

