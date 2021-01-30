Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,559 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.