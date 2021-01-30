Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BTCY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 32,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,722. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

