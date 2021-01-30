BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

