BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Stock Price Down 15.8%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s share price dropped 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 1,661,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,550,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BioHiTech Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

