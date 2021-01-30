BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Stock Price Down 15.8%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s share price dropped 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 1,661,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,550,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The stock has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.
About BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.