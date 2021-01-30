Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 238,567 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $79,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,979,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $282.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.35. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

