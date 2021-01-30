Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 573.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOAF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,216. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Bioasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

