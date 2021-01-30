BHF RG Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

