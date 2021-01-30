Bezant Price Tops $0.0034 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $55,360.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.61 or 0.00890698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.67 or 0.04320340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

