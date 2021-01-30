BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 5.2%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 93,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 154,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$23.73 million and a PE ratio of -135.00.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. Company Profile

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

